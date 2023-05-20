LA police launch manhunt for gunman after three men and a woman are shot

Four people were injured in the early morning shooting in Westlake, downtown Los Angeles

Police have launched a manhunt in downtown Los Angeles after a gunman opened fire on four people near a luxury residential building.

Authorities were called to the building at 2 a.m. Saturday morning to report a shooting at the property.

Officers are now searching for the shooter, who has fled the scene of the crime, but no description has yet been made available.

LAPD officers found three men and a woman with gunshot wounds in the lobby.

Their condition is not known at this time, but police have confirmed they have been taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

Footage taken immediately after the incident shows a man lying on the floor of the building with a towel wrapped around his leg while another created a makeshift tourniquet.

Two men were dragged out of the building and taken away by firefighters, but he appeared to be conscious.

Both men appear to have been shot in the leg, but it is not known whether they suffered other injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and police believe the shooting took place outside the building before the victims got to the first floor room.

Footage shows casings on the ground in the street outside, and a suspect is said to have fled the scene in a white BMW SUV.

Investigators are investigating the incident and hope the suspect was caught on nearby security cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to contact the LAPD.