Mikati deems Syria’s return to Arab League a “relief factor” for Lebanon, appeals to Arab brothers to sponsor a kind of Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the quot;important role of the Arab summit that was held in Jeddah, given that it brought Arabs together on common interests and issues of concern to all,quot; expressing quot;confidence in the Saudi Kingdomrsquo;s approach that establishes stability in the entire region.rdquo;

Speaking in an interview with quot;Al-Hadathquot; TV Channel, Mikati said that he sensed through his follow-up that there was quick and organized work on part of the Kingdom, and that the train has set off towards zeroing out all problems with the Arab and neighboring countries, on grounds of human building, stability and economic development.

Responding to a question on Lebanon, Mikati said: quot;We need dialogue between the Lebanese today, because the Lebanese do not help each other, and if agreement existed, we would have elected a president of the republic…Therefore comes my appeal to the Arab brothers to sponsor a kind of Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue in order to reach stability in Lebanon and elect a president for the republic, and help Lebanon get out of the suffocating economic and social crisis it is suffering from…rdquo;

He added: ldquo;I had hoped that Arab brethrens would have an eye on Lebanon to provide the needed assistance at this stage to preserve the state and its institutions.quot;

Mikati reiterated the dire need to elect a president as soon as possible so that he can play a role in the Arab world to restore confidence in Lebanon, re-establish the Lebanese status and role in the Arab world, lead the internal reconciliation and rebuild bridges with all Arab countries.

quot;We are part of the region, and the Iranian-Saudi agreement reduces the sectarian pace, and the Saudi-Syrian agreement relieves Lebanon, especially in light of the geographical and political reality controlling our relations with Syria. Also, Syria#39;s return to the Arab League is a factor of relief for Lebanon,quot; Mikati underlined.

On the issue of combating contraband smuggling into the Arab world, he said: quot;We are taking all measures to combat this scourge. Before I came to Jeddah, I held a meeting with all those concerned to complete the appropriate procedures in this file.quot;

Mikati concluded, quot;We, as Lebanese, must do what we have to do in terms of internal agreement, to keep pace with the developments taking place abroad. There must be an internal agreement in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese first and foremost.quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.

nbsp;

nbsp;