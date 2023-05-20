Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ukrainian army spokesman denies that Russian forces have taken control of Bakhmut, confirms that fighting is still going on

    May 20, 2023

    NNA – The spokesman for the Ukrainian army in eastern operations, Serhiy Cherifati, denied that the Russian forces had taken control of Bakhmut, saying:nbsp;quot;The fighting is still going on and its center is in Bakhmut.quot;

    He pointed out that quot;Bakhmut remains the main target approved by the Russian side and the (Wagner) group. They bring in airborne units and motorized rifle units, as well as some special units.quot;

    According to Cherifati, the Russian forces lost 92 soldiers and 156 were wounded in Bakhmut in one day, according to quot;Sky Newsquot;.

