EU includes 90 companies around the world in 11th sanctions package against Russia

NNA – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the 11th EU sanctions package against Russia will include more than 90 companies around the world, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

Von der Leyen spoke about quot;the existence of evidence proving that these companies have circumvented the sanctions imposed against Russia,quot; noting that quot;8 of them are registered in China.quot;

Today, Saturday, in an interview with ZDF channel, she said: ldquo;We are serious about stopping the circumvention of sanctions, and more than 90 companies around the world, including 8 companies registered in China, will be included in the list of 11 sanctions against Russia, after we obtained evidence proving that they circumvented the sanctions and handed over sanctioned goods from the European Union to Russia via third countries.quot;

She explained that quot;the 8 Chinese companies are registered on paper as Chinese companies, but their owners are foreigners, and the same applies to the 90 companies,quot; stressing that quot;the European Union will not tolerate any circumvention of sanctions, and sanctions will be imposed on these companies.quot;

nbsp;

=========