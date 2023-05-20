Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Premier League explain WHY Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool equaliser against Aston Villa was disallowed

    REVEALED: Premier League explain WHY Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool equalizer against Aston Villa was disallowed – and why it had to be screen checked despite it being an offside call

    By Dominic Hogan for Mailonline

    Published: 11:55 a.m. EDT, May 20, 2023 | Update: 12:06 p.m. EDT, May 20, 2023

    The Premier League have revealed the reason for the decision to disallow Cody Gakpo’s equalizer for Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

    Jacob Ramey had put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute before Dutch striker Gakpo appeared to put the Reds level, only for the goal to be scored by VAR.

    Roberto Firmino then scored for the hosts to level his side in their last game at Anfield in a Liverpool shirt after it was confirmed he would leave the club at the end of the season.

    The Premier League released a statement, which read: “Virgil Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz’s header.

    “VAR recommended a review and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection by Enzri Konsa, not deliberate play.”

    Cody Gakpo thought he scored the equalizer to bring Liverpool level against Aston Villa

    As the hosts continued the game, Luis Diaz headed a ball from the right side into the back of the box, only to have it blocked by the defender.

    The ball then went out to Virgil van Dijk who was high by the back post on the left, to pass it to his defensive partner Ibrahima Konate coming from the edge of the box.

    The Dutch centre-back, however, was in an offside position when the ball first went out of Diaz.

    French star Konaté’s strike was deflected off the line, only for Gakpo to take a throw-in under tremendous pressure and finish at close range.

    With Brazilian striker Firmino scoring a late 89th-minute equalizer to earn the Reds a vital point in their quest for Champions League qualification.

    MORE SOON.

