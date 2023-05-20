Jets’ Sauce Gardner is gifted custom Jessica Alba cleats after not being familiar with the actress

<!–

Sauce Gardner received a pair of custom cleats with Jessica Alba’s face on them after it was revealed the Jets cornerback didn’t know who the actress was before a meeting with the Knicks.

Gardner received the boots this week from New Jersey artist Mike Jordan, who collaborates with the NFL and MLB, just weeks after attending Game 2 of the Heat-Knicks playoff series with “chaperone” Aaron Rodgers May 2nd.

Two days after the release, Gardner admitted not knowing who Alba was as she sat right next to him.

In fact, Rodgers, who is 17 years older than Gardner, mocked the 22-year-old all night for it.

“My guy @saucegardner didn’t ask for them but had to,” Jordan captioned a photo of the custom Alba cleats on Instagram, mocking the Jets No. 1.

On one of the boots, Jordan depicted Alba from the movie “Honey”. On the other, it shows the blonde-haired actress in a role perhaps more familiar to many: her appearance in the “Fantastic Four” movies as Susan Storm.

Jordan says it took him a while to customize the Nike Vapor spikes and he ended up dropping them off for Sauce at the Jets facility on Tuesday.

Gardner sat on the court with new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers the same night he met Alba

“I wanted to do something fun,” the artist told TMZ. “I hope Jessica likes them too.”

Following their meeting at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, Alba responded to an NFL tweet showing a Jets press conference in which Gardner gets roasted by reporters for not knowing who the actress is.

“@AaronRodgers12 couldn’t believe @iamSauceGardner didn’t know who @jessicalaba was,” the league’s official Twitter account shared.

‘Lol – I totally see how that Sauce kid got his name, he told my daughter @ElizabethMxo ‘How can I get caught when I’m the trap’. But in all honesty, he was actually very polite to his senior @AaronRodgers12 and everyone in the room.

“It was a pleasure to meet you @iamSauceGardner – Honey and Storm.”