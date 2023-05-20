Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Taymour Jumblatt: For electing a president, not drowning in expectations

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; Bloc Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt, wished that the Lebanese political forces would devote themselves to dealing with Lebanon#39;s domestic affairs instead of drowning in expectations, and resort to consensus that his bloc has called for from the start in order to complete the election of a president for the republic and launch the path of constitutional institutions in order to begin pulling Lebanon out of the bottom of the abyss.

    ldquo;This requires convergence and internal dialogue before anything else,rdquo; he stressed.

    Jumblattrsquo;s words came on the sidelines of his Saturday meetings with popular delegations in Al-Mukhtara Palace.

    nbsp;

    =======R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 36,000 people displaced in northern Italy floods

    May 20, 2023
    News

    A man purporting to be the son of Alain Delon has been found dead in his apartment

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Illicit sex parties enjoyed by Silicon Valley’s finest see ‘warehouses turned into play space’

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 36,000 people displaced in northern Italy floods

    May 20, 2023
    News

    A man purporting to be the son of Alain Delon has been found dead in his apartment

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Illicit sex parties enjoyed by Silicon Valley’s finest see ‘warehouses turned into play space’

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Where to watch the Preakness Stakes: How to livestream the second leg of the Triple Crown from anywhere

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy