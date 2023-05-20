Taymour Jumblatt: For electing a president, not drowning in expectations

NNA – quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; Bloc Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt, wished that the Lebanese political forces would devote themselves to dealing with Lebanon#39;s domestic affairs instead of drowning in expectations, and resort to consensus that his bloc has called for from the start in order to complete the election of a president for the republic and launch the path of constitutional institutions in order to begin pulling Lebanon out of the bottom of the abyss.

ldquo;This requires convergence and internal dialogue before anything else,rdquo; he stressed.

Jumblattrsquo;s words came on the sidelines of his Saturday meetings with popular delegations in Al-Mukhtara Palace.

