    Doha and Arab capitals condemn storming of Qatari embassy in Sudan

    NNA – Qatar condemnednbsp;the storming and vandalism of its embassy building in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, by irregular armed forces, according to a statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry today, Saturday.

    The statement stated that the embassy staff had previously been evacuated, and none of the diplomats or embassy staff were subjected to any harm.

    According tonbsp;quot;Russia Todayquot; agency, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stressed quot;the need to spare embassies, diplomatic missions, headquarters of international organizations and civilian facilities the consequences of the fighting in Sudan, and to prosecute the perpetrators and hold them accountable for the consequences of this heinous criminal act.quot;

    The statement reaffirmed Qatar#39;s position calling for quot;an immediate halt to the fighting in Sudan, the exercise of maximum restraint, resorting to the voice of reason, giving priority tonbsp;public interest, and sparing civilians the consequences of the fighting.quot;

