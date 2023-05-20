Sat. May 20th, 2023

    'Draft Tucker' PAC Thinks Only Former Fox News Host Can Beat Biden

    A political action committee devoted to convincing Tucker Carlson to run for president launched with an ad this week that claims “no one in America is more articulate” than the ex-Fox News star while saying he’d “whip Biden in a debate.”

    Since Fox shockingly ousted Carlson from its primetime lineup late last month, the network’s right-wing competitors have been tripped over themselves trying to convince the far-right host to come work for them. Carlson, however, is currently stuck in a contract with Fox until January 2025, though he is trying to force the network to release him as he sets to launch a new show on Twitter.

    While conservative media outlets vie for Carlson’s services, the Draft Tucker PAC hopes that he’ll set his sites on a bigger goal.

