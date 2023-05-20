Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Wagner Chief Claims Control of Bakhmut—Ukraine Calls BS

    The head of Russia’s mercenary army in Ukraine, the Wagner Group, claimed to have seized total control of the long-besieged city of Bakhmut on Saturday.

    “The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group leader, said in a video posted to Telegram, according to CNN. In the video, Prigozhin stands in full military gear, flanked by soldiers holding Russian and Wagner Group flags and with bombed-out buildings looming in the background.

    Ukrainian officials immediately called bullshit—though one conceded the situation is dire.

