Illicit sex parties enjoyed by Silicon Valley’s finest see ‘warehouses turned into play space’

Silicon Valley tech moguls are attending exclusive, free-spirited sex and drug parties in California in droves, according to insiders.

Sources say the ‘Lifestyle’ swinger scene is rife with drug experimentation and sexual openness – with high-profile tech moguls being treated like ‘rock stars’.

An insider said The New York Post that the lifestyle is not “uncommon” among a certain sector of tech executives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

CashApp’s murdered founder Bob Lee was reportedly a regular at parties, along with the glamorous sister of his alleged killer.

Khazar Elyassnia, 37, who was with Lee on the day of his death, has so far refused to be questioned by investigators after accusing his brother Nima Momeni of the murder.

She is married to plastic surgeon Dr Dino Elyassnia but allegedly had a sexual relationship with Lee – with prosecutors claiming Momeni killed Lee after questioning him about the alleged affair.

According to inside sources, Lee isn’t the only high-profile tech mogul to attend the parties, saying they were held at a “typical warehouse.”

They told the Post: ‘On the upper level was a play area with mattresses inside and towels outside.

“It was like going to a tech party, except everyone took their clothes off and came upstairs to have sex.

‘There is a view that geeks who had become millionaires now have something to offer themselves [opportunities for sex and drugs] in a way he had not been before.

“A lot of these people were nerds. When there is money, access and power, it all goes together.

Some of the parties are by invitation only, which take place behind closed doors in lavish mansions and castles.

Author Emily Chang reveals how the sex party is usually in full swing, starting with a puddle of hugs.

Khazar Elyassnia, 37, who was with Lee the day he died, declined to be interviewed by investigators. She reportedly had sex with Lee even though she is married to plastic surgeon Dr Dino Elyassnia (pictured together left)

Nima Momeni is charged with the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee. He allegedly killed Lee during an affair with his married sister, Khazar Elyassnia

She explains in her book Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley, that groups of people often hang out after taking drugs.

According to his book, they then split into small groups in smaller, private rooms, causing some members of the elite to “brag” about their personal and private lives.

One of the most selective parties in technology is known and the Bronze Party, with rules for voyeurs who watch the activities to whisper or “not talk at all”.

The parties are often themed and boast of being “the sexiest holiday event in the Bay Area” complete with DJs.

They advise attendees to wear “seductive lingerie and clubwear” while another suggests “erotic glamour”.

Exclusive Bronze Party was created by Ben Fuller, who was once a tech entrepreneur – selling his company for “less than $5 million”.

But others are happening in the open, allowing many millionaires to explore new fetishes and experiences.

A fetish club in San Francisco hosts parties for “picky techies” who have specific expectations that must be met before attending.

Josh Powers, who runs a club called Power Exchange, told the Post, “There’s a public exposure side to it.”

“Participants can go with another person and ask other people to watch them. There is a correlation between our real players and the technology that drives culture in San Francisco.

“We attract people from the tech world. Many of them will ask you to submit photos showing what you look like and who you are. Some are status-based and cater to high-level figures.

Drugs are not allowed in Power Exchange, although Powers has confirmed that some participants will only participate if they are “drug driven”.

CTO and investor Bob Lee, who helped create Android and Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco

Khazar pictured outside San Francisco court during a previous hearing with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr Dino Elyassnia

Nima Momeni (left) vowed to ‘fall very hard’ on Lee hours before the stabbing. Prosecutors say it was a planned attack in which he used a kitchen knife to stab Lee in the heart

He added: “Some of them feel they need it and nothing will happen if people don’t do drugs.”

Some of the participants are claimed to take a “mathematical approach,” even applying a “data-driven approach to sex.”

An insider says engineers look at “how many relationships fail and how they can be optimized,” including having multiple sex partners.

They added, “This approach is unique to Silicon Valley: if something fails X times, let’s optimize it by doing Y.

“There is an element of people applying a data-driven approach to sex. It’s not like they continuously party.

“They microdose shrooms and ketamine and go on an ayahuasca retreat. It’s an intellectual take on hard partying.

“It’s normal in Silicon Valley to experiment with drugs and sex. Going to sex parties is one of the things they do.”

Some of the participants are claimed to take a “mathematical approach,” even applying a “data-driven approach to sex.” Pictured, Khazar in court on Thursday

Lee, nicknamed “Crazy Bob” by friends, was an active investor in numerous companies, such as SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma.

Those who attend the parties say there is “no shame in doing drugs” in this world, adding that Silicon Valley is “less judged than New York.”

They added to the Post, “It makes sense because people are thinking outside the box there.”

“They are still inventing the future. These people have a propensity for risk. Burning Man is part of the culture.

“You could walk around naked and bump into a colleague who is naked and it wouldn’t matter. Many successful people in Silicon Valley experiment with all kinds of things.

Another author opened up the world of secret sex parties, writing that one organizer bragged about having a key member of the iPhone development team in attendance.

Laurie Seagall wrote in her book Special Characters: My Adventures with Tech’s Titans and Misfits that a man “who created our recording software basically built Oracle”.

The insider also claims that the sex parties also take place in smaller houses, with one even having porn in “hallway monitors”.

Speaking to the Post, they said: ‘This wasn’t a billionaire’s mansion. It was a mediocre house. It was a little crude, a kind of sketch. It was totally Silicon Valley men and women.