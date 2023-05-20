A man purporting to be the son of Alain Delon has been found dead in his apartment

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The 60-year-old Boulogne, born in the summer of 1962, was the son of German model, singer and actress Nico, and he confirmed that his father was Alain Dolon, which the latter persisted in denying, although Dolon’s mother Edit Boulogne raised him in his childhood, and he bears her name.

Ari Boulogne, who was allegedly the son of the famous French actor Alain Delon, was found dead in his Paris apartment on Saturday, according to the Public Prosecution Office in the French capital, confirming news reported by the newspaper “Le Parisien”.

The same source stated that an investigation was opened into the circumstances of the death, noting that a person was arrested by the police on suspicion of refusing to “help a person in danger.”

The newspaper confirmed that the person arrested in remand is the late life partner.

The Public Prosecution office explained that the investigation aims, in particular, to “clarify the circumstances of the death” of Ari Poloni, who was paralyzed. His body was found in his apartment in the fifteenth arrondissement of Paris.

In recent years, Ari Boulogne submitted to the French judiciary a request for recognition of paternity, but the Court of Appeal rejected it in September 2021, due to the fact that Alain Delon’s place of residence is in Switzerland.

The star’s attorney, Christophe Ayela, told Agence France-Presse that the case to overturn the appeal decision filed before the Court of Cassation “will stop and the file will be closed,” recalling that Dolon “consistently denied this paternity.”