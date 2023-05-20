WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
LIVE
PHILLIP SCHOFIELD QUITS FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter sensationally leaves show amid ‘break-up’ with co-presenter Holly Willoughby – leaving her out of emotional explanation
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Phillip Schofield has quit his role on This Morning after 21 years as a presenter with immediate effect.
The TV presenter, 61, has pulled out of the program following reports of a feud with his co-host Holly Willoughby, with Thursday 18 May his last ever show.
Follow MailOnline’s live blog below for updates:
PHILLIP SCHOFIELD STOP FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter leaves this morning