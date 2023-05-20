Sat. May 20th, 2023

    News

    PHILLIP SCHOFIELD STOP FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter leaves this morning

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    PHILLIP SCHOFIELD STOP FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter leaves this morning

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    LIVE

    PHILLIP SCHOFIELD QUITS FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter sensationally leaves show amid ‘break-up’ with co-presenter Holly Willoughby – leaving her out of emotional explanation

    By Olivia Jones and Arthur Parashar

    published: 11:22 am EDT, May 20, 2023 | Updated: 2:56 PM EDT, May 20, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Phillip Schofield has quit his role on This Morning after 21 years as a presenter with immediate effect.

    The TV presenter, 61, has pulled out of the program following reports of a feud with his co-host Holly Willoughby, with Thursday 18 May his last ever show.

    Follow MailOnline’s live blog below for updates:

    PHILLIP SCHOFIELD STOP FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter leaves this morning

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wagner claims victory in Bakhmut and says it has full control but Kyiv insists fighting is not over

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Secret crypto holdings are becoming an increasingly common conflict in divorces, attorneys say

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Beauty filters face legislation to protect mental health

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wagner claims victory in Bakhmut and says it has full control but Kyiv insists fighting is not over

    May 20, 2023
    News

    PHILLIP SCHOFIELD STOP FROM MORNING LIVE UPDATES: After 21 years, ITV presenter leaves this morning

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Secret crypto holdings are becoming an increasingly common conflict in divorces, attorneys say

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Beauty filters face legislation to protect mental health

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy