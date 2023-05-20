North Carolina Guv Rips State GOP for Ignoring ‘Will of the People’ With Abortion Ban

MSNBC

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Saturday tore into his state’s Republicans for overriding his veto of their 12-week abortion ban, insisting that the GOP lawmakers “ignored the will of the people” and would pay for it during the upcoming 2024 election.

Additionally, Cooper also took a swipe at State Rep. Tricia Cotham, a former Democrat who switched parties last month and gave Republicans a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the state legislature. Prior to her flip to the GOP, Cotham had campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and won her heavily Democratic district by nearly 20 points.

“It’s amazing how they’ve ignored the will of the people here,” Cooper said on MSNBC’s The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart. “Most North Carolinians do not want right-wing politicians in the exam room with women and their doctors, but Republicans are controlled by their right wing.”

