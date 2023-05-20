Drill rapper Famous Richard is ‘crying in his jail cell’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A rapper who tried to steal cops’ guns and then bragged that he was never caught was apparently crying in a jail cell after his arrest last week.

Richard Sharp, a self-proclaimed member of the Chicago-based Black Disciples street gang who performs as Famous Richard, was arrested May 12 in Jamaica, Queens.

Authorities say the 24-year-old Chicago man was obstructing traffic with another unidentified individual when cops told him to get off the street.

He refused, the New York Post reports and told officers at the scene, “I’ll take your pipe.”

Sharp had made similar comments in videos posted to his TikTok account in the past, in which he could be seen reaching for officers’ guns.

And this time, a New York Police Department spokesperson said, Sharp intended “to intimidate officers and caused reasonable concern to take the officer’s firearm.”

Sharp has since been charged with threatening terrorism, obstructing government administration, resisting arrest, threatening and disorderly conduct

Following his arrest last week, Sharp shot video of his release from a New York neighborhood.

He apparently tried to harass the cops, as he is known to do in his TikTok videos, but they repeatedly reversed the situation saying he was “crying in our cells when his phone was taken.”

In one such video shot in Times Square, Sharp says to an officer “I am King David” – a reference to David Barksdale, the founder of the Black Disciples who died in 1947.

“How are you, little one?” he continues to berate the cop, who simply replies, “You got arrested.” You were crying in the cells, I remember.

Another video, which appears to have been shot in a Midtown Manhattan neighborhood, an officer turns to Sharp and says, “What up son?” You were crying in the cells last week, weren’t you?

‘Who told you that?’ Sharp requirements.

“I saw you bro,” the cop replies.

He then approaches another officer and asks him: “I was crying in the cells?

“You were crying in the cells, big boy,” he replies.

“Stop lying about my name. You have everyone on TikTok thinking I was really crying.

Sharp is pictured in Manhattan Supreme Court following his arrest

Sharp made a name for himself with TikTok videos showing him grabbing cops’ guns

Sharp taunted cops on TikTok saying they wouldn’t catch him

The NYPD issued a security alert in April after Sharp posted TikTok videos of himself approaching officers and reaching for their weapons.

He also racially harassed an Asian officer in a video, but later took it down.

Sharp has 12 other arrests, including three for possession of firearms and a “history of assaulting law enforcement.”

Sharp, who could be seen in footage of his arrest last week waving his arms so cops couldn’t handcuff him, has since been charged with threatening terrorism, obstructing government administration, resisting arrest, threatening and disorderly conduct.

Under New York law, all of these charges are eligible for bail, and Sharp was released on his own recognizance.

Yet he once again took to social media to taunt the police saying they couldn’t catch him.

“I am King David,” he says as he appears to leave a police station. “I’m back here… You can’t all catch me.”