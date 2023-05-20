The A’s are at an impasse with Nevada legislators over public funds for $1.5B stadium construction

The A’s are set to build a new stadium on land owned by Tropicana on the Strip

MLB franchise seeks $395 million in public funds from Clark County

The Oakland Athletics have yet to agree on a set amount of funding for their stadium in Las Vegas with Nevada lawmakers as the MLB franchise seeks to exit the Bay Area by the end of the season.

The A’s are seeking $395 million in public funds to build a $1.5 billion stadium on the Tropicana land owned by Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. and managed by Bally’s.

Additionally, the A’s would receive nine acres of land — worth an estimated $180 million — from Bally’s for free, depending on which team finds common ground with the Nevada legislature.

The A’s were believed to be negotiating for $320 million, according to the Las Vegas Exam Logthe nine-time World Series champions also negotiating with Clark County over the remaining $75 million.

However, lawmakers only agree to provide funding of $150-195 million, the Nevada Independent reported.

The owners of the Tropicana are hoping a deal with the A’s promising nine acres on the Las Vegas Strip for free will help bring a $1.5 billion MLB ballpark project to fruition.

The A’s, however, have yet to agree a set amount of public funds with Nevada lawmakers.

State lawmakers were only willing to issue $195 million at the time, according to Fox5 Vegasalthough the state could issue a warrant to Clark County for a $125 million bond.

The Nevada Legislature is in the home stretch of a six-week session that is held every two years. A funding bill of this nature would be exempt from a past deadline for bills to be introduced and passed by their first committees.

In April, Republican Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo said he remained committed to his campaign promise not to raise taxes, a spokesperson said in a public statement.

“The prospect of bringing new jobs, more economic development and an exceptional MLB team to Las Vegas is exciting on many levels,” Lombardo said. “As we continue to seize this opportunity, I am in regular communication with the A’s, Major League Baseball, legislative leaders, and local and state stakeholders.”

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo said he would approve of the A’s moving to Las Vegas if it didn’t raise taxes

Others were generally supportive while speaking in general terms.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager noted the city’s recent success in hosting sports teams.

“It’s important that we consider both the benefits and the impacts for Las Vegas and the state,” Yeager added.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert made a similar point in a statement that also said she looked forward to considering the proposal.

Republican Congresswoman Danielle Gallant said her caucus “will continue to support our governor as he explores potential ways to diversify our economy and strengthen the existing industries that make Nevada unique.”

The A’s were set to build a new stadium at the 49-acre Red Rock Resorts site in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, but moved to the Tropicana site late in the process.