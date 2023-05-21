Nick Cannon Has Officially Penetrated the ‘Selling Sunset’ Universe

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Netflix

After two painfully boring seasons of Selling Sunset, our favorite real estate Barbies (and garden gnomes) have finally risen from their precious slumber and remembered how to be entertaining. We have Chrishell Stause dropping her nice-girl act and accusing someone of being on crack. We’ve got Jason Oppenheim bringing another one of his exes into the office to start drama. There’s a potential defamation lawsuit on the table. And we even have a Harry Styles-related shoe mystery.

But by far the juiciest conflict, believe it or not, involves Nick Cannon’s seed.

Yes, along with the multiple women who have birthed his children over the past few years, Cannon has now officially penetrated the Selling Sunset universe. Since 2020, the Masked Singer host has fathered a whopping nine children with five different women. (He also has three other children, two of whom are with Mariah Carey, bringing his total to an even dozen.)

