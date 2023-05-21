Don’t Act So Shocked About Bud Light’s Virtue Signaling

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

News alert: Corporations don’t care about you or your values. This truth was demonstrated to conservatives when, much to their chagrin, Bud Light—that most straight-laced of watery-beer brands—invited transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote their swill on Instagram. (The reaction was harsh. To paraphrase country music legend Merle Haggard, the bottle let them down.)

And the amorality of corporations was demonstrated—yet again—when Bud Light realized they had made a huge mistake and apologized. That left Mulvaney and the LGBTQ+ community thrown under the proverbial bus.

Since then, the pandering has reached parody proportions. The latest reports suggest some of Bud Light’s packaging will be redesigned to include a camouflage print—you know, because fashion patterns associated with military combat are manly. Subtlety is clearly not their thing.

