Daniel Penny breaks silence after being charged in NYC subway death

Daniel Penny, 24, broke his silence in an interview published on Saturday

Ex-Marine is charged with manslaughter in the murder of Jordan Neely on the subway

Penny put Neely in a chokehold after the homeless black man shouted threats

The Navy veteran who is charged with manslaughter in the subway strangulation death of a homeless black man has broken his silence to insist the murder had nothing to do with race.

“I judge a person by their character. I’m not a white supremacist,’ Daniel Penny told the New York Post in an interview on Saturday, a week after being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the subway strangulation of Jordan Neley.

The May Day confrontation was filmed, showing Penny restraining Neely with the help of two other passengers, after the homeless Michael Jackson impersonator allegedly shouted threats and threatened people on the train.

Now Penny suggests he would act again if faced with similar circumstances, nodding and telling Post: “I would – if there was a threat and a danger in the present…”

Neely’s funeral was held in Harlem on Friday, where Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy to a crowd of hundreds, saying “when they choked Jordan, they put their arms around all of us.”

But Penny dismissed the idea that her fatal confrontation with Neely was an act of hatred or discrimination, saying: “It has nothing to do with race.”

Daniel Penny, 24, faces 15 years in prison for putting Jordan Neely, 30, in a fatal chokehold

On May 1, Penny put Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway. Neely had threatened the passengers

‘I mean, it’s, it’s kind of comedic. Anyone who’s ever met me can tell you, I love everyone, I love every culture,’ he told the Post.

‘You can tell by my background and all my travels and adventures around the world. I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened,” Penny said.

“I’m a normal guy,” Penny added, insisting he’s not a vigilante.

Penny, who is from Long Island, is facing 15 years in prison for putting Neely in the chokehold, in a confrontation on the subway that began after Neely allegedly shouted threats and threw objects at the train.

The case has been highly polarizing, with conservative politicians jumping to defend Penny and liberals calling for her conviction and jailing.

But Penny told the Post that he doesn’t watch the news and while aware of the negative opinions about him, he tries not to let them affect him.

“If you’re facing all these challenges, you have to stay calm,” he said. ‘What’s the point of worrying about something, worrying isn’t going to make your problems go away. I attribute this to my father and my grandfather. They are very very stoic.

Penny also said he quit social media years ago.

“I’m nobody and I don’t have social media because I really don’t like attention and I just think there are better ways to spend your time.” I don’t like the limelight.

Story in development, more to follow.