JANA HOCKING: The raunchiest celebrity sex story I know and the star who is an expert in the sack

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

I’m going to say something wildly unpopular but true: Sex with a celebrity is different.

I’m sorry, but it is. There’s the adrenaline rush of sex in general, then add someone with a little star power to the mix and you’ve got an experience.

Now, full disclaimer: I didn’t say it was a rock-your-socks-off experience, in fact, like normal sex, it can be quite hit and miss. But an experience nonetheless.

That’s why people flock to my Instagram every Monday night to share their own “I had sex with a celebrity” experiences when I hold my “tell me a saucy secret” confessional.

I’ve had confessions of sexy outings with international rock stars, brutal antics induced by illegal substances with movie stars, affairs with local soap opera actors.

Yes, just like us regular people, celebrities have a very naughty side that they like to keep hidden.

“I’ve had confessions of sexy outings with international rock stars, brutal antics induced by illegal substances with movie stars, affairs with local soap opera actors,” Jana Hocking revealed.

And if you get the right mix of dinner party guests together, you’ll find that a lot of people have a story about a romp they’ve had with someone who’s had at least 15 minutes of fame — especially now that we’ve got reality contestants popping everywhere!

Survey Have you ever had sex with a celebrity? Yes – it was stunning 0 votes

Yeah – it wasn’t that great 0 votes

No – but I want 0 votes

A lady never tells, so I’m not going to name names here, but I’ve had really good sex with a visiting sports star and really bad sex with a local TV host.

Don’t get me wrong, I certainly wouldn’t classify myself as a star f**ker. Good lord, my first friend was a police officer, my second friend was a farmer, and my third was in finance.

So I don’t hang behind the scenes at gigs hoping to get my hands on a rock star, but working in the industry means I meet a lot of interesting entertainment people.

As long as it’s not someone I work with in a professional sense, I guess if some ridiculously fit guy who happens to play for a well-known sports team chooses to watch me, then why not? I want juicy stories to look back on fondly when I’m old and gray.

The one strict rule that should always be in place is condoms. Always. You want a reminder, not an itchy reminder.

Jana hosts a weekly ‘Saucy Secret’ Instagram story every Monday where people confess some of their raunchiest secrets to her

So when Monday rolls around, I get ridiculously excited every time a Saucy Secret pings my inbox — because I just know they’re going to be good.

There’s the sassy kid who confessed, “I had a three-year secret relationship with [insert very popular Australian sports star here] and i am a gay boy. We’re still good friends, still one of the best in bed. He’s married and has kids now.’

And can I just say, this happens a lot more than you might think.

The footy circles are full of stories of poor players trapped in the closet. You just want to wave a magic wand and create a safe space for them to come out and be proud.

Then there’s the sexy seducer who revealed that they “attended a very small private group/swinger’s party in Sydney and ran into a well-known TV personality (male) swinging both ways.”

uh . . . not everyone these days?

Or, the vixen who got a kinky request from a visiting pop star saying, “I’m in touch with [insert pop star name here] at an Emmy after party and he whispered in my ear “drop your pants and let me see your asshole” – it was a no from me. Uh.’

There was a naughty boy who slept with a very famous girlfriend of a 90s rock star Saying “I f***ed once [insert rock stars name here] girlfriend in Cairns. He flew to Australia the next day and she then went to stay with him in Port Douglas. She was a pet in a penthouse.”

“The football circles are full of stories about poor players trapped in the closet. You just want to wave a magic wand and create a safe space where they can come out and be proud,” Jana revealed

So, what’s our fascination with sexy celebrity romps?

Take for example Gwyneth Paltrow who recently broke the internet with her brutal confession about sleeping with both Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

We all leaned forward when Call her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper asked her which of the two was a better lover.

Unfortunately, her answer was rather snarky, saying, “That’s really hard because Brad was the kind of great chemistry, the love of your life, the kind of hook-up, and then Ben was technically excellent.”

What. Do. That. Mean?

No, Gwyneth, tell us which one of them made you scream from the rafters. Which one did you have bent like a pretzel? That’s what I want to know!

I think the real lesson we learned here is that we will never be interested in celebrity bedroom stories.

So please keep sending them my way. Make sure you don’t miss any of the juicy details. After all, sharing is caring.