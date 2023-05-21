The Ron DeSantis Presidential Campaign Kicked Off Already…in 1964

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the precipice of officially launching a presidential campaign. From his recent trips to crucial states like New Hampshire and Iowa, to the usual international trip undertaken by potential presidents, a quest for the highest office in the land is on the horizon for DeSantis.

There are those who contend his candidacy embodies a new fresh face within the Republican Party. DeSantis critiques modern culture with the now popular (and notorious) term “woke” and laments about the tyranny of “cancel culture.” He is locked into the day-to-day national news story outside of traditional electoral politics.

For example, he joined online conservatives rallying against Bud Light for collaborating with a trans social media influencer for a fun marketing campaign. DeSantis’ team then posted a vicious video mocking trans athletes, and the governor shared in an interview he’d never drink Bud Light again.

