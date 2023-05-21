Jock Zonfrillo dead: MasterChef star Julie Goodwin discusses working with him on latest season

<!–

MasterChef’s Julie Goodwin has spoken fondly of filming the cooking show’s final season alongside the late Jock Zonfrillo before his tragic death last month.

The 52-year-old, who won MasterChef in 2009, spoke to Yahoo lifestyle ahead of her appearance as a guest judge on Sunday night’s episode, saying she had a ball returning to the franchise alongside Zonfrillo and his fellow judges Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

“It was great to have some fun with them and talk to them a little bit more than you can have as a contestant. I absolutely loved it,” says the chef enthusiastically.

She also described how returning as a judge was a “completely different experience” than performing as a contestant.

“You’re in a whole different part of the compound before you walk onto the set, you’re on the jury’s side,” she said.

“And you think, ‘No one decides my future today, I decide someone else’s’” — although that responsibility isn’t much fun.’

It comes after Julie shared an emotional tribute to Zonfrillo after his death.

Zonfrillo died on April 30 in his hotel room at Zagame’s House on Lygon Street in Melbourne’s Carlton and was found by police around 2am on Monday, May 1 – the same day Channel Ten was due to premiere the fifteenth season of MasterChef Australia.

Julie appeared on The Sunday Project days later and said Jock was always there for her during her own mental health struggles.

“It was Jock with his openness about his own struggles that really became a big part of my healing journey,” she said, breaking down in tears.

“He saw the struggle I was fighting. He met me there and he made up for me being here. He was just generous’.

Julie went on to explain the powerful impact the Scottish chef had on people in his life.

“When you cook for people, you influence the people who eat your food, but when you teach people and mentor people and when you lift people up and send them out into the world, you influence everyone,” she said.

The chef went on to explain that she will be watching the new season of MasterChef in Jock’s honor.

“With sadness in my heart, but with great respect and great love, I will watch and I’m not sure how I’ll make it,” she said.

“I’m not sure how any of us will manage, but I believe letting him educate and lift people up this season is the right thing to do.”