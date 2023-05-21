Rory McIlroy hacks, gouges and grinds his way into contention at the US PGA Championship

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After spending so much time in the rough and foggy of self-doubt, Rory McIlroy somehow hacked, punctured, grinded and smashed his way into the hunt for the US PGA Championship.

There have been few tournaments in recent years where he has spent so long in a losing battle with his game and yet he hinted at possibility with a round to play at Oak Hill.

He will return to business on Sunday at one under par and with a good breath of wind in his sails thanks to a 69, in which he finally showed traces of his best form.

Translating that into something more meaningful remains an extremely difficult task – Brooks Koepka leads with six under after a second straight 66, one without Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners, with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler close – but it’s vaguely surprising McIlroy even has a chance, given that it was sheer force of will that propelled him for the first two-thirds of this major.

As recently as Friday, he spoke of feeling “terrible” with the ball and that his strategy for the weekend would amount to exploding as far off the tee as possible, due to his lack of confidence in his driver’s accuracy. What happened on Saturday wasn’t all that enthusiastic, but it was much more effective, with an improved ratio of six fairways hitting on 14 and a number of holey clutch putts.

Rory McIlroy entered contention in the third round of the US PGA Championship

McIlroy rode out in the worst rainstorm of the day and still shot an impressive 69

It might end up being little more than another backdoor entry for a solid place in a major tournament, but at least the numbers have been a lot nicer to watch than the swings.

“It hasn’t been great,” McIlroy said. “I can play a lot better. Even today I was just aiming for one side of the hole and hitting the driver and kind of accepting that it’s probably going to go hard. It’s funny, I was a little more accepting of the ball hitting hard today, and I actually hit more fairways because of it. A little more carefree attitude seems to work a little better.

SCORECARD -6 Koepka -5 Conners, Hovland -3 DeChambeau -2 Scheffler, Pink -1 McIlroy Block E, Suh Others selected +1 Lowry, Fleetwood +4 Hattons +5 Morikawa +6 Rahm

“Obviously I would like to be a few shots closer to the head, but with how I’ve felt this week, if you had told me on Thursday night that I would be going into the top five on Sunday and with a realistic chance of winning this golf tournament, I would have grabbed it.

Playing in the worst rainstorm of the day, the world No. 3 birdied the third and fifth holes to go within two cents for the championship, before saving a bogey at six with a seven-footer. He saved a sand par at seven, but two more bogeys followed at eight and nine after a pair of loose approaches.

At this point he seemed to have lost his momentum, but three birdies in five holes from the 12th brought the Northern Irishman down to two under. As crucial as shots won in this run was the one he saved with an 11-footer for the par on 15, and again limiting the damage with a good up-and-down bogey at 17.

His second straight round of 69 was a hard-earned one, though it was earned on a course that has been brutally tough all week.

Scheffler was the last big name to feel his teeth with a 73 including four bogeys, which cost him his share of the overnight lead and dropped him to two under the general. Alongside him after 36 holes were Conners and Hovland, who each carded 70 loops in round three to sit five under. In Conner’s case, it was more infuriating as he doubled down on 16th when he had reached seven under.

In their place at the top is a new leader and the familiar face of Koepka. The four-time major winner, who has come so close to the Masters, wears the guise of a big game hunter again and at six under has another chance to convert.

It was notable that at the start of his turn, Koepka and his playing partner DeChambeau received a number of jeers from the crowd, likely due to their defections to LIV. DeChambeau shot a 70 after that introduction, while Koepka excelled with five birdies and just one bogey.

The question is how he will handle the pressure in the final round. He has previously said he “choked up” this Sunday in Augusta, so it will be fascinating to see how he handles the tensions of discord this time around.

“The main lesson (of The Masters) was never to think like I thought before the final round,” said the American. “Learning what I learned at Augusta kind of helped me today. I won’t do that for the rest of my career.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t go and play badly – ​​you can play well, you’ll play badly but I’ll never have that mindset.”

Brooks Koepka takes a one-shot lead in the final round of the US PGA Championship on Sunday

LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were booed by fans on the first tee

Four in the lead was Rose, the former US Open champion who ended a four-year winless streak in February. His resurgence continued in amazing fashion at this tournament.

Rose said: “That’s kind of my MO, I guess – tough classes. I’ve always won on tough golf courses and I think I manage my game a bit better. I know what’s required and maybe it’s to stay a bit more patient and understand the test required to play on these routes.

Rose’s playing partner Michael Block, a club pro, continued to add a feel-good element to the standings with a third successive 70 to stay tied, one behind McIlroy.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm has had a much worse time than this cohort. It’s a rare thing to see the Spaniard struggle, but his 72 in the third round left him way off the pace at six and his temper reflected the situation.