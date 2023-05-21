Husband of Missing Teacher Kills Himself Under Suspicion

Handout

Just as the investigation into a 25-year-old cold case heated up this week, the prime suspect—the victim’s husband—called police and said he was going to kill himself.

Jim Sweeten, 79, made good on that threat. Texas police showed up at his home in a Welasco, Texas, RV park on Wednesday, and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a shed, authorities said.

Two days earlier, the 1998 disappearance of Peggy Sweeten had jumped back into the headlines after police fished a 55-gallon barrel out of the water near the Oklahoma home she shared with Jim until she vanished.

