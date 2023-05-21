The Biggest Mistake of ‘XO, Kitty’: Where Are Lara Jean and Margot?

Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fans should have a bone to pick with XO, Kitty. The spinoff series is fun and charming, with a storyline and love interests nearly as great as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) whirlwind romance in the original movies. But there’s something missing—and it’s a glaring omission for XO, Kitty to have, considering how smart and enjoyable the rest of the show is.

Where in the world are Kitty’s (Anna Cathcart) older sisters, Lara Jean and Margot (Janel Parrish)?

The easy answer: Margot and Lara Jean are in college, so there’s no reason for them to be in this show following a now high school-aged Kitty. But there’s also no reason for us to see Kitty’s father (John Corbett) and step-mom (Saraya Blue), either, considering the entire series follows Kitty as she transfers to an elite boarding school in South Korea called KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul). And yet, we see them at the beginning of the series and the end, where they send Kitty off, and FaceTime her while she’s struggling in classes.

Read more at The Daily Beast.