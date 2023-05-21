Aaron Judge knocks go-ahead single to put Yankees ahead in extra-innings victory over Reds

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Aaron Judge singled in the 10th inning for his fourth hit of the game, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Saturday after cutting Aaron Hicks with $27.6 million on the contract of the flyer.

New York overcame a 4-1 deficit in a fifth-inning three-run against Luke Weaver on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s homer, judge’s RBI double on the left-field wall and Anthony Rizzo’s single.

Judge also singled against the left field fence in the third as part of an afternoon 4-on-4 with three RBIs.

He’s hitting .378 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.402 OPS in 11 games since returning from the disabled list on May 9.

Greg Allen, bought out by the Yankees on Friday night, opened the 10th as an automatic runner in second position.

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two-run homer

He advanced on Gleyber Torres’ flyout and scored on Judge’s single against Ian Gibaut (3-1).

Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer, his second in two nights and 24th at Great American Ball Park.

Clay Holmes (2-2) walked in a scoreless ninth, and Ryan Weber pitched the 10th to give the Yankees seven save pitches, the most of any big league team.

After the final, Yankees manager Aaron Boone exchanged a handshake with banned Reds great Pete Rose, who watched the game from a front-row seat.

New York (28-20) won five of six games and 10 of 13, bettering its record of eight games above .500.

Hicks was named to make room for Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday.

Hicks, 33, was batting .188 with one home run and five RBIs in 28 games this season. His seven-year, $70 million contract is guaranteed until 2025.

Luke Maile homered for the Reds (19-26), who lost five of six.

The game drew 41,374 fans, Cincinnati’s second-largest home crowd and the team’s second-largest sellout this season. Many of them loudly cheered for the Yankees.

Singles scored by Jake Fraley at first and Spencer Steer at third and a two-run homer from Luke Maile at fourth gave a 4-1 lead over rookie Jhony Brito.

Judge hits a one-run single against the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game

PHILLIES 12, SMALL 3

Aaron Nola struck out 10 in seven innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies ended a five-game losing streak with a 12-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Kody Clemens also went deep in Philadelphia’s first six-run, and Bryce Harper singled, doubled, walked twice and had an RBI for the defending NL champions.

The Phillies had scored a total of 11 points in a seven-straight loss to the Cubs before eclipsing that just in Saturday’s outburst.

Kyle Schwarber (12) of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after his grand slam against the Cubs

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2

Houston manager Dusty Baker compared Yordan Alvarez to an NBA player with the ball in his hands and the game on the line after the slugger secured his team’s victory on Saturday with a powerful swing.

Alvarez hit a decisive home run in the eighth inning to propel the Astros to a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics to extend their winning streak to six games.

The game was tied 2-2 with no outs in the eighth when Alvarez sent a pitch from Richard Lovelady (0-2) into the right field seats for his team-leading 10th home run this season.

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez watches his home run against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5

Ryan Mountcastle got the go-ahead in the 10th inning when third baseman Matt Chapman’s pitch hit him in the back on Austin Hays ground, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Saturday to become the second team to reach 30 wins.

Ryan O’Hearn went 3-for-5 and tied his career high with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth against Jordan Romano that tied the score 5-5.

Cedric Mullins hit a solo homer as the Orioles (30-16) won for the eighth time in 11 games. Baltimore trails Tampa Bay (34-13) by 3½ games in the AL East.

Ryan O’Hearn (32) of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates his three-point home run with Adam Frazier (12)

NATIONALS 5, TIGERS 2

Patrick Corbin earned back-to-back starts for the first time since last summer and Lane Thomas hit a fifth-inning two-run single that led the Washington Nationals against the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Saturday and ended a a four-game losing streak. .

Corbin (3-5) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings against the Tigers, the only major league team he had never faced.

He struck out three, hitting 1,500 in his career when he fanned Jonathan Scoop in the sixth.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin pitches in the fifth inning

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PIRATES 3

Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Smith’s third homer of the season came off Robert Stephenson and helped the Diamondbacks overcome a 3-2 deficit after Pirates ace Mitch Keller was retired after six solid innings.

Ketel Marte also homered for Arizona, which won for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Diamondbacks’ Pavin Smith rounds the #B to coach Tony Perezchica’s congratulations

SHELVES 8, BREWERS 4

Harold Ramírez, Yandy Díaz and Christian Bethancourt homered, and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Saturday.

Tampa Bay leads the majors with 90 homers and 286 runs. The Rays allowed 160 runs.

Zach Eflin (6-1) allowed three runs, four hits and struck out eight for the Rays (34-14), who improved to 21-3 at home this season. He tied the 1978 Boston Red Sox for the best home start in 24 games since 1901.

Rays’ Harold Ramirez celebrates his solo home run against Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer

MARLINS 1, GIANTS 0

Braxton Garrett and three relievers combined on a three hit, and the Miami Marlins scored an unearned run in the eighth inning on Jon Berti’s single to beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Saturday.

Miami (24-22) improved to 15-2 in one-point play but was outscored 211-159 this season.

The Marlins won for the fifth time in six games and ended the Giants’ four-game winning streak.

Braxton Garrett of the Miami Marlins throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 1

Jake Burger scored a three-run brace in the sixth inning, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday.

Yoán Moncada had two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. each scored two points.

Burger has hit safely in six games since returning from a tight left oblique, going 11 for 22 with three home runs and nine RBIs. He came back in this one, opening a tight game.