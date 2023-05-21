Can a Wine King Buy a Maryland Senate Seat?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In the last 37 years, there have only been two Senate vacancies in the solidly blue state of Maryland.

So when Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) announced his retirement earlier this month, he instantly set off a scramble among ambitious Democrats.

The race was always going to be a blockbuster, considering a safe Senate seat is one of the ultimate prizes in politics. But the cast of characters who have entered the race, or are considering a run, could make Maryland an unlikely center of drama in the 2024 Senate battle royale.

