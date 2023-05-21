Lance ‘Un’ Rivera insists Jay-Z never stabbed him in 1999… despite guilty plea: ‘He’s a nice guy’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former music manager Lance ‘Un’ Rivera sat down with Vlad TV this week for a bombshell interview and said Jay-Z didn’t stab him in 1999.

Known for his close association with rapper Biggie Smalls, Rivera was stabbed at the now-closed Kit Kat Club in Times Square, sparking a media storm that ultimately prosecuted Jay-Z for the crime.

The iconic tycoon – who just bought a beach house for $200million – initially maintained his innocence before pleading guilty to felony assault charges following a two-year long legal battle, resulting in three years of probation and his tarnished start to his career.

But 24 years after the incident, Rivera says Jay-Z wasn’t the one who stabbed her in the back at an album release party.

– No, says Rivera. “Jay-Z is not the guy who stabbed me that night.”

Jay-Z was reportedly identified as the stabber by witnesses at the Kit Kat Club, but Rivera remains puzzled as to why they thought the Empire State of Mind hitmaker was his attacker: “I don’t know where people got Jay-Z to stab me since…’

At the time of the stabbings, members of the rap community were accusing Rivera of leaking Jay-Z’s fourth studio album, Vol. 3… The life and times of S. Carter – a charge he vehemently denies.

But Rivera said Jay-Z believed the rumors and was “heartbroken” by Rivera’s alleged betrayal, which led to his album being bootlegged.

Rivera recalled their long relationship with Vlad TV, telling the outlet that he and Jay-Z knew each other “on the street.”

He finally detailed the stabbings in the nightclub: “I ended up being surrounded by a group of people, there were probably ten knives that I knew, and I ended up getting stabbed at the club Kit-Kat.”

Before the stab, Rivera opened up about Jay-Z confronting him about his alleged role in the leaked album.

“Me and Jay-Z had a conversation right before I got hit in the head with a bottle of champagne,” Rivera explained. ‘It was a brief conversation and I was looking at him like, ‘What are you talking about?’

He added, “He kept saying, ‘You broke my heart, you broke my heart’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’

Rivera went on to praise Jay-Z as a “nice guy” who would never resort to violence: “…If anyone knows Jay-Z, he’s a nice guy, don’t is this not ?” It is an artist. He’s a poet. He’s talented. It was never his story.

He also deduced that if Jay-Z had stabbed him, the legendary artist might not be here today: “If Jay-Z had stabbed me, you wouldn’t have the Black album”. You know, throughout my history, I’ve been kind of an eye-for-an-eye type.

Rivera mentioned that Jay-Z was “caught up in a power struggle” and explained how fellow rapper Nas spoke about the incident as well.

In his 2001 track Ether, Nas alluded to Jay-Z mistaking the fall for a friend.