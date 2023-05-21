Sun. May 21st, 2023

    News

    A critically endangered rat-sized marsupial that looks like a mini kangaroo is returning to parts of Australia for the first time in a century

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    A critically endangered rat-sized marsupial that looks like a mini kangaroo is returning to parts of Australia for the first time in a century

    A woylie also known as a brush-tailed bettong (Bettongia penicillata) is an extremely rare, small marsupial and is endemic to Australia.

    Getty Images

    Brush-tailed bettongs are thriving in Southern Australia after being reintroduced in 2021. 
    These cute, kangaroo-looking marsupials have been critically endangered for decades. 
    Scientists say it could be the first successful reintroduction of the species in Australia.

    For years, brush-tailed bettongs, a critically endangered marsupial native to Australia, have lived on isolated nature reserves in Australia, but a new program reintroducing them back to the wild has been met with success.

    Wildlife scientists part of a conservation project known as Marna Banggara introduced nearly 120 of these bettongs, also called woylies, to the Dhilba Guuranda-Innes National Park in South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula, in 2021. 

    Two years later, the scientists began trapping the animals — luring them in with peanut butter and oats — and discovered that many of them were newborns, according to a press release from the World Wildlife Fund, indicating that the populations were thriving in the area. 

    According to the results of their monitoring of 85 bettongs, 40% of them were newborns, according to the release. Nearly all the females that they studied also had newborns in their pouches.

    A woylie also known as a brush-tailed bettong (Bettongia penicillata) is an extremely rare, small marsupial and is endemic to Australia.

    Getty Images

    Chloe Frick, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Adelaide, told the Guardian that there could be up to 200 woylies in the area.

    “It’s surpassing everyone’s expectations,” Frick told the Guardian.

    The cute, beady-eyed creature, which usually is no taller than 18 inches and hops on its hind legs like a kangaroo, has been nearly wiped out from Southern Australia over the past 150 years due to habitat loss and the introduction of feral predators like European foxes and cats by colonizers. 

    As populations declined from the millions to thousands, they could only be found in captivity, in carefully controlled nature preserves, or on islands free from predators. Now, in the York Peninsula experiment, there is hope that more of these critters can be reintroduced to the wild — if conservationists can control feral fox and cat populations in the area. 

    “If this population can be sustained over time, it would be the first successful reintroduction of this species beyond islands and fenced safe-havens,” Rob Brewster, WWF-Australia’s Rewilding Project manager, said in the press release.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Experts make Memorial Day weekend travel warning – and specify worst time to go

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Two handcuffs used on elderly woman with dementia as video surfaces after Clare Nowland incident

    May 21, 2023
    News

    In pointed dissent, Justice Kagan accuses fellow liberal Justice Sotomayor of hypocrisy in Warhol decision, says the court is ‘trying too hard’ and anti-artist ruling will ‘stifle creativity’ and ‘make our world poorer’

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Experts make Memorial Day weekend travel warning – and specify worst time to go

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Two handcuffs used on elderly woman with dementia as video surfaces after Clare Nowland incident

    May 21, 2023
    News

    In pointed dissent, Justice Kagan accuses fellow liberal Justice Sotomayor of hypocrisy in Warhol decision, says the court is ‘trying too hard’ and anti-artist ruling will ‘stifle creativity’ and ‘make our world poorer’

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Video: Witness: Turks in the Diaspora go to polling stations to elect a president

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy