Video: Witness: Turks in the Diaspora go to polling stations to elect a president

Sun. May 21st, 2023

    News

    By

    Turks residing in diaspora countries such as Kuwait, Iraqi Kurdistan and the northern part of the island of Cyprus went to the polling stations this Saturday to vote in the second round of the presidential elections. The competition receded in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections between the outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won a comfortable lead in the first round (about 49.51% of the vote) against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was behind Erdogan in the first round (44.88%). . The leader of the National Action Party, Sinan Ogan, came third in the first round of the elections, obtaining about 5% of the vote, and his supporters will have an impact on deciding the choice in this second round.

    By

