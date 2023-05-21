MoFA condemns attack on Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

NNA -nbsp;The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, denounced, in a statement this morning quot;the storming and vandalism of the Qatari embassy in Khartoum,quot; calling for respecting the immunity and inviolability of diplomatic relations in accordance with the rules of international law, and the maintenance of diplomatic relations.

The ministry also stressednbsp;quot;the importance of the commitment of all Sudanese parties to the declaration of the recent Arab summit in Jeddah in terms of resolving political differences by peaceful means, especially giving priority to the language of dialogue, preserving the unity, sovereignty and stability of brotherly Sudan, and lifting the suffering of its people.quot;

