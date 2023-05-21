Georgia Democrat launches scathing attack on her own party for prioritizing migrants over local kids

Mesha Mainor, a Georgia state representative, posted a video criticizing her fellow Democrats who she says prioritize migrants over children in downtown neighborhoods

A Georgia state representative blasted her fellow Democrats in a scathing video posted to Twitter in which she accused them of putting migrants ahead of children living in downtown neighborhoods.

Mesha Mainor has served in the Georgia House of Representatives for District 56 since January 2021 and has criticized Democrats who have turned on her.

Mainor noted the irony of hearing slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” every election cycle, but continued to witness the prioritization of other minority groups, including migrants from the southern border, by compared to those black children living in poverty who struggle to read.

‘It is ironical. I will say that every election year, I hear “Black Lives Matter.” But do they? I see every other minority being prioritized except for black kids living in poverty who can’t read,” Mainor continued.

Mainor criticized the $1 million allocation for immigrant services at the border, saying home communities are already being neglected.

“We will send $1 million to the border for immigrant services. But the black communities, not even a cry. I’m sorry, I don’t agree with that,” she added.

Mainor said she strongly supports parents having choice of school and highlighted his commitment to marginalized children struggling in mainstream school settings.

“I support school choice, parental rights and opportunities for children to thrive, especially those who are marginalized and tend to fail in school,” she began in the video posted on Twitter.

“The Democrats in [Georgia State] Capitol took a tough stance and demanded that every Democratic vote be against the kids and for the teachers’ union. I voted yes for parents and yes for children, not failing schools.

The idea behind school choice, proponents say, is to give all parents the opportunity to choose the school or learning environment that best meets their child’s needs, whether public or private.

Mainor explained how Democrats on the Georgia State Capitol have taken a strong stance against such ideals, demanding that every Democrat “vote against measures benefiting children and in favor of the teachers’ union.”

Although other party members voted one way, Mainor voted for parents and children to improve their chances of a better education and to prevent schools from failing.

Mainor justified his position by pointing to low reading proficiency rates, some as low as 3%, in some schools in his district. Many children also struggle with basic math.

‘Let’s be realistic. Parents do not want their child to be trapped in a failing school. If you listen to the people who work so hard to get me to quit, you’d think I did something wrong. But in reality they are [fellow democrats] upset that they didn’t do what they asked.

Migrants are seen at the Zaragoza International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Acknowledging the backlash against her, Mainor revealed how some colleagues stooped to low levels and offered $1,000 checks as an inducement to anyone who came forward against her.

But Mainor stands firm, saying she would not apologize for her voting choices simply because of her colleagues’ disapproval.

“I recently found myself in the crosshairs of my Democratic caucus. I represent a resolutely blue and very diverse neighborhood. I have never hesitated and will never hesitate to vote for the best interests of the communities I represent, rather than partisan politics.

“I have a few co-workers mad at me to the point of giving $1,000 checks to anyone who comes forward against me,” Mainor said. “I’m not apologizing because my colleagues don’t like the way I vote while my community likes that someone is finally standing up for them and holding these systems accountable.”

Mainor also said parents are upset with politicians who prioritize teachers’ unions and donors over the concerns of their constituents.