Al-Rahi: It is a pity that we do not have a single representative who would dare by force of conscience to object to the non-election of the President

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi asked in his sermon at the Divine Liturgy in Bkerke, where is the political practice in Lebanon in terms of its message and respect for human beings and their rights? Where is citizen development? Where is the provision of peace, justice and security stability? Where are you party officials and what is your loyalty to the citizen in the youth of the country?

Al-Rahi considered: quot;It is unfortunate that we do not have a single representative who strongly dares to object to the non-election of the President of the Republic.quot;

On the other hand, the shepherd called on quot;Catholic schools to continue their mission and pursue their work in the service of youth.quot;