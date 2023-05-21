Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Rahi: It is a pity that we do not have a single representative who would dare by force of conscience to object to the non-election of the President

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi asked in his sermon at the Divine Liturgy in Bkerke, where is the political practice in Lebanon in terms of its message and respect for human beings and their rights? Where is citizen development? Where is the provision of peace, justice and security stability? Where are you party officials and what is your loyalty to the citizen in the youth of the country?

    Al-Rahi considered: quot;It is unfortunate that we do not have a single representative who strongly dares to object to the non-election of the President of the Republic.quot;

    On the other hand, the shepherd called on quot;Catholic schools to continue their mission and pursue their work in the service of youth.quot;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Far-right Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Gastric band surgery used to help with weight-loss can also boost your brain power, study says

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Melissa McCarthy enjoys a lunch date at Potts Point in Sydney

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Far-right Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Gastric band surgery used to help with weight-loss can also boost your brain power, study says

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Melissa McCarthy enjoys a lunch date at Potts Point in Sydney

    May 21, 2023
    News

    These 3 investors bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into 31 luxury apartments. Take a look around.

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy