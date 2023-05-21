Floating homes are on the market in London for around $300,000.

The homes are near London’s financial district, Canary Wharf Floating homes are on the market in London for around $300,000. Hamptons The average cost of a property sold in the same area in the last 12 months is $717,486, according to property site Zoopla. While these tiny floating homes, known as Waterlodges, are significantly cheaper, residents are also required to pay an annual $18,750 mooring fee. They’re moored in the Poplar Marina, alongside houseboats, yachts and barges Floating homes in London’s Canary Wharf located in the Poplar Marina Hamptons The homes were made in Poland, and then transported to London. Waterlodges can be moored anywhere that has enough water to allow them to float. The range comes in six designs and buyers can get up to four bedrooms, as well as an optional roof terrace. The 344 square foot properties have a living room and dining rooms adjoining a kitchen area The living room and dining room space of a floating home in London’s Canary Wharf. Hamptons Ian Barr, managing director of Waterlodge, the company that makes the floating homes, said the aim was to create distinctive but affordable homes in prized locations. “They are more off-the-wall than your standard bricks-and-mortar property, but provide affordable waterfront luxury,” he told Insider, pointing to the fact that other 2-bedroom waterfront flats in the area can cost more tha twice the price. The living room has ceiling to floor windows, offering sweeping views of the waterfront The living room and dining room space of a floating home in London’s Canary Wharf Hampton’s “There is always this light feeling of floating. It’s very soothing, very Zen. You feel like you’re in nature, not just looking at it,” according to one Waterlodge resident. The living room opens out onto a decking area, perfect for relaxing on warm days and evenings The deck area of a floating home in London’s Canary Wharf Hamptons The kitchen has a small galley-style window The kitchen of a floating home in London’s Canary Wharf Hamptons The kitchen are made of modular Ikea units, that can be added to or rearranged by the resident. The properties also manage to fit in two bedrooms and a bathroom The bedroom of a floating home in London’s Canary Wharf Hamptons Hamptons said that because the home float above the water line, damp isn’t an issue. The waterproofing on the homes is good for 25 years, according to the Waterlodge, the company behind these tiny homes. It claims its floating homes are “virtually unsinkable.” With the cost of properties in London almost double the national average, even floating spaces are being transformed into homes. The front door of a floating home in London’s Canary Wharf Hamptons Because of the difficulty raising mortgages for house boats, only cash offers are being accepted. Waterlodges are ‘designed to look good as city-centre studio flat’ A Waterlodge near Canary Wharf Kieran Corcoran They have the added benefit of being in prime locations that boast stunning views. With high mortgage rates in the UK, a cheaper option on the water may suit city-dwellers.

