Melissa McCarthy enjoys a lunch date at Potts Point in Sydney

Melissa McCarthy has grown fond of Australia after spending time Down Under filming the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

And she was back in town this week ahead of The Little Mermaid premiere in Sydney on Monday night.

The Bridesmaids actress looked chic in a boho ensemble as she headed to lunch at The Butler in Potts Point.

The 52-year-old wore a ruffled maxi dress in a snake print that she tightened at the waist with a wide, black leather belt.

She kept it casual with a pair of black and white sneakers and designer sunglasses.

Melissa amped up her accessories with a pair of petite hoop earrings and carried a tan clutch.

For makeup, she opted for a sleek look with a smooth, pale sheen, pulling her dark brown locks off her face in a sleek style.

She recently shared her dream of moving to Australia permanently, after temporarily moving to Down Under to film two television shows during the Covid pandemic.

The Life of the Party star also mentioned her favorite Australian destination: Byron Bay.

The American actress is an ambassador for Booking.com and is currently promoting the website Travel Sustainable badgean award for environmentally conscious hotels.

“My favorite travel destinations have left me with so many wonderful memories, especially time spent with family and friends immersing myself in the local culture,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“So I’m very much in favor of making sure we keep these special destinations (and all destinations) so that we continue to have a world worth exploring,” she added.

The Hollywood star also shared some recommendations for her favorite places to stay in Byron Bay, including Cape Beach House, Cape Byron Retreat and Buhwi Bira Byron Bay.

In March 2021, Melissa told Magazine InStyle she had fallen in love with Australia after filming Nicole Kidman’s hit Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

“I’m connected to Australia in a way I didn’t expect. I could very easily live here for the rest of my life. I’m in love with it,” she said at the time.

“Everyone is so talkative. I’m a Midwestern girl living in LA where no one wants to talk to you. And here I am at the grocery store, and I can’t walk down a single aisle without talking to someone. It’s great,” she added.

Melissa also spent time in Byron Bay, Ballina and Lismore in early 2021 filming her new Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot.