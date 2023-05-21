Salam meets ministers from Bahrain, UAE

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, held, within the framework of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he participated with the Lebanese delegation in the Arab summit, a series of meetings, the most prominent of which were with the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, and the Bahraini Minister of Finance, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Salam met with his Emirati counterpart, Dr. Abdullah bin Touq. The minister also held another meeting with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassim Muhammad Al-Badawi.

Minister Salam stressed, during his meetings, quot;the importance of the undisputed historical role of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in supporting Lebanon at all levels.quot;

He added: ldquo;Lebanon is proud of its Arab affiliation and adheres to the best relations with the Gulf states.quot;

He also thanked the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, quot;which decided to resume diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors with Lebanon, in order to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples and mutual respect.quot;

