Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abu Rudeineh: Our people are the ones who give legitimacy in Jerusalem

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , ,

    The official spokesman for the presidency,nbsp;Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said today, Thursday, that it is the Palestinian people who grant legitimacy innbsp;Jerusalem, notnbsp;Israelnbsp;ornbsp;America.

    nbsp;

    Abu Rudeineh added thatnbsp;Jerusalem, with its Islamic and Christian sanctities, is the eternal capital of the State ofnbsp;Palestine, and the Palestinian people are the bearers of legitimacy and historical right to it.

    nbsp;

    He said that the so-called march of the flags is an Israeli provocation and escalation that is condemned and rejected, stressing that these actions do not give legitimacy to anyone, and only the Palestinian people are the owners of the land and the right.

    nbsp;

    Abu Rudeineh held the occupation government fully responsible for this escalation and its repercussions, which will lead to an explosive situation.

    nbsp;

    He added that all the resolutions of international legitimacy, the most important of which is Resolution 2334, declared in an uninterpreted manner that Eastnbsp;Jerusalemnbsp;is an integral part of the land of the State ofnbsp;Palestinenbsp;occupied in 1967.

    nbsp;

    He said that the US administration does not give legitimacy to anyone, and its silent stance towards the Israeli attacks encouraged the occupation authorities to persist in their attacks and violations against the Palestinian people.

    nbsp;

    Abu Rudeineh praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their defense of their land and sanctities, despite all the occupation measures, adhering to their legitimate right to defend their eternal capital,nbsp;Jerusalem. — Al-Quds

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Granger, Brisbane: Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops in domestic violence incident

    May 21, 2023
    News

    The Project’s Hamish Macdonald marries his old friend Jacob Fitzroy

    May 21, 2023
    News

    A couple transformed an 150-year-old abandoned farmhouse in rural Japan into an Airbnb. Here’s how they built their country homestead.

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Granger, Brisbane: Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops in domestic violence incident

    May 21, 2023
    News

    The Project’s Hamish Macdonald marries his old friend Jacob Fitzroy

    May 21, 2023
    News

    A couple transformed an 150-year-old abandoned farmhouse in rural Japan into an Airbnb. Here’s how they built their country homestead.

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Wagner Group fighters implicated in the killing of hundreds of unarmed civilians in West African village: UN report

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy