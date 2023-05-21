Abu Rudeineh: Our people are the ones who give legitimacy in Jerusalem

The official spokesman for the presidency,nbsp;Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said today, Thursday, that it is the Palestinian people who grant legitimacy innbsp;Jerusalem, notnbsp;Israelnbsp;ornbsp;America.

Abu Rudeineh added thatnbsp;Jerusalem, with its Islamic and Christian sanctities, is the eternal capital of the State ofnbsp;Palestine, and the Palestinian people are the bearers of legitimacy and historical right to it.

He said that the so-called march of the flags is an Israeli provocation and escalation that is condemned and rejected, stressing that these actions do not give legitimacy to anyone, and only the Palestinian people are the owners of the land and the right.

Abu Rudeineh held the occupation government fully responsible for this escalation and its repercussions, which will lead to an explosive situation.

He added that all the resolutions of international legitimacy, the most important of which is Resolution 2334, declared in an uninterpreted manner that Eastnbsp;Jerusalemnbsp;is an integral part of the land of the State ofnbsp;Palestinenbsp;occupied in 1967.

He said that the US administration does not give legitimacy to anyone, and its silent stance towards the Israeli attacks encouraged the occupation authorities to persist in their attacks and violations against the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudeineh praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their defense of their land and sanctities, despite all the occupation measures, adhering to their legitimate right to defend their eternal capital,nbsp;Jerusalem. — Al-Quds

