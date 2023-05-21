Horoscopes: Your stars for this week by Sally Brompton

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

TWIN

May 22 – June 21

You will make up for a recent lack of confidence as the sun passes through your sign. Also, a powerful Sun-Pluto aspect will get you excited about the kinds of ideas you would have rejected as impractical just a few days ago. If you can think it, you can do it.

CALL 0904 470 1163*

CANCER

June 22-July 23

Like everyone else, you’ve had your share of successes and failures, good times and bad. The question is, how did they help you? This is the ideal time to look back and learn what you can from the events of your life. Don’t judge yourself too harshly.

CALL 0904 470 1164*

LION

Jul 24-Aug 23

When the sun enters the most idealistic area of ​​your horoscope, you may regret some of the things you said or did. However, all experiences are good, even if they seem bad. Don’t worry – if you feel you’ve wronged someone, you’ll soon have a chance to make amends.

CALL 0904 470 1165*

Congratulations! Supermodel Naomi Campbell, a Gemini, turns 53 tomorrow

VIRGIN

Aug 24-Sept 23

The sun in the career area of ​​your horoscope is good news for your ambitions. If you feel that your talents are undervalued, now is the time to do something about it. Change your job, your style, your priorities. Create your future, don’t just wait for it to happen.

CALL 0904 470 1166*

SCALE

Sept 24-Oct 23

You haven’t really been in a risky mood lately, but the arrival of the Sun to your fellow air sign Gemini will change all that. You’ve taken your turn to be careful, now you need to go to the other extreme and be as adventurous as possible.

CALL 0904 470 1167*

SCORPION

Oct 24-Nov 22

You will find it difficult to be objective this week. However, the change of signs of the sun suggests that if you listen to what partners and colleagues have to say and follow their advice, you can easily make money. You are not the only one with good ideas.

CALL 0904 470 1168*

ARCHER

Nov 23-Dec 21

The Sun’s move to your opposite sign means you need to pay extra attention to partnership issues at home and at work. If you are used to getting your own way, you must learn to compromise. If you compromise too much, you have to learn to stand up for yourself.

CALL 0904 470 1169*

IBEX

Dec 22-Jan 20

The past few weeks have been fun, but now you need to turn your attention to more serious matters. There will still be plenty to enjoy, but your work and perhaps your health have been neglected. Now you need to restore balance. A few early nights can be a good start.

CALL 0904 470 1170*

AQUARIUS

21 Jan-19 Feb

One of the best times of the year begins when the Sun enters the most creative, romantic, and dynamic area of ​​your horoscope. Whatever limitations you have been toiling under lately, they will be swept away as if they never existed. Perhaps they were all in mind.

CALL 0904 470 1171*

FISHING

February 20 – March 20

Pisces are emotional by nature, and the entry of the Sun into a particularly sensitive area of ​​your horoscope will make you even more emotional than usual. Don’t get carried away and don’t end up in a pool of tears. Feel with your heart but also use your head.

CALL 0904 470 1172*

RAM

March 21 – April 20

Whatever has happened in recent weeks, your mood will improve significantly as the Sun enters the most outgoing area of ​​your horoscope. If you go out of your way to meet new people and visit new places, you’ll soon have the time of your life.

CALL 0904 470 1161*

TAURUS

April 21-May 21

The momentum you’ve built up over the past few weeks will keep you going even as the sun leaves your sign. You’ll eventually have to slow down, though, so start streamlining your plans. Focus on money-making projects and you won’t go far wrong.

CALL 0904 470 1162*

*FOR A FULL WEEKLY FORECAST CALL THE NUMBER NEXT TO YOUR STAR SIGN ABOVE. CALLS COST 65P PER MINUTE PLUS THE NETWORK ACCESS COST OF YOUR PHONE COMPANY AND TAKE NO MORE THAN 8 MINUTES TO DISCOVER MORE ABOUT YOURSELF, GO TO SALLYBROMPTON.COM