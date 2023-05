NNA -nbsp;Minister of Labor, Mustafa Bayram, left for Cairo to participate in the opening of the 49th session of the Arab Labor Conference.

Bayram will have a speech at the conference, which begins on May 22 and continues until May 29, with the participation of labor ministers of the Arab Leaguenbsp;and representatives of the three production parties, the government, employers and workers.

