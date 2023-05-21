A couple transformed an 150-year-old abandoned farmhouse in rural Japan into an Airbnb. Here’s how they built their country homestead.

Courtesy of Byron Nagy
Byron and Kaori Nagy have fully renovated a 150-year-old unoccupied farmhouse an hour outside Tokyo.
Byron, who’s originally from New Jersey, also created a farm on land nearby.
They’ve also spent between $300,000 and $400,000 building a new home in the traditional Japanese style.
About 12 years ago, Byron and Kaori Nagy decided to leave their office jobs in Tokyo and move their lives to the Japanese countryside.
Byron, who’s originally from New Jersey and moved to Japan after college, was attracted by the prospect of living more sustainably, starting a farm, and buying and renovating one of Japan’s millions of unoccupied rural homes.
With the country’s population in decline, there simply aren’t enough people willing to buy and restore Japan’s approximately 8.5 million such “akiya,” the Japanese word for unoccupied house, as Insider has previously reported. But with the rise of remote work, there’s growing interest from both foreigners and Japanese citizens in salvaging these properties, Japan-based real estate consultants Matthew Ketchum and Parker Allen of Akiya & Inaka told Insider.
The Nagys, who’ve had three children while living in the countryside, have taken the task to the next level, leasing and renovating an old farmhouse, building a new one in the traditional style, and starting a farm in a rural village outside Tokyo.
Over the last decade, Byron and Kaori have transformed a 150-year-old silk worm production farmhouse into their home as well as a guesthouse for short-term visitors, created an organic farm, and are putting the finishing touches on a new home built from scratch in the style of a traditional Japanese farmhouse, known as a “kominka.”
“I make this joke that if you’re a Westerner in Japan and you’ve been here for more than ten years, you get this itch where you just want to get an akiya and start renovating an old house in the Japanese countryside,” Byron told Insider.
Rural areas in Japan have also become more accessible to foreigners in recent years with the advent of Google Maps and an increasing number of street signs translated into English, according to Ketchum and Allen, both American-born millennials.
“It’s easier today to live in this country than it’s ever been,” Allen said. “The prices are still as low as they were 10, 20 years ago.”
Byron, 38, grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey, and went to college in the Bronx. He spent his junior year of college studying abroad in Japan and moved back to the country after graduation to work for a local government in the countryside as a community organizer through a Japanese government-sponsored exchange program.
“At that stage in life, you’re just kind of looking for the unknown and for a challenge and wanting to step out of your comfort zone,” Byron said.
Byron then moved to Tokyo, where he met Kaori and spent several years working in human resources and running a small AirBnB business.
They wanted to escape their “consumer lifestyle,” Byron said. They worked long hours and spent a lot of money, but didn’t have time to do things they were passionate about.
“It really forced me to reckon with not just my source of income, but the food that I eat, and the connection that I have to it and the safety of the food that I eat, and also the energy that I consume,” Byron added. “Maybe it’s something typical of millennials or the generation, but I just felt like sacrificing now for, like, perceived security in the future was just not worth it.”
The property owner wouldn’t sell the house to them, but agreed to a long-term lease and gave Byron and Kaori free rein to renovate the place. They lived in a rustic rental home in the woods while they spent a year renovating the farmhouse.
“My thinking was that I can sit around and wait for like some ideal situation to come by or I can jump on this place right here, right now and figure out how to renovate it and then rent it out and try to turn a profit on it,” Byron said.
Byron said he had a few construction and farming “mentors” and learned his skills and technique from local carpenters and from doing extensive reading and online research.
Many Japanese families don’t want to sell properties that may have served as their ancestral homes for generations, Byron said, leaving many homes to fall into disrepair.
“There’s just so much cultural baggage that people have,” Byron said. “The property and land has been in people’s families for hundreds and hundreds of years.”
Whereas Americans are quick to monetize property and real estate, there’s not much financial incentive to do so in Japan’s countryside, given low property taxes and home values.
WWOOF is a network of organizations operating across the world that helps individuals temporarily live and volunteer on organic farms.
“When I saw this place, I was like, wow, this was incredible,” Byron said. “There’s like a 600-year history here. There’s all this abandoned farmland. There’s the areas where the houses used to be, there’s a few old houses left here. But there’s hardly anybody living here.”
“We were selling things at a premium price, but it was just the scalability of what we were doing was a challenge because of our location in the countryside here,” Byron said. “The land is not flat and there’s just a lot of efficiencies of scale that we weren’t really able to tap into in terms of running an agriculture business.”
So now the Nagys mostly use the farm for their agritourism, which has rebounded in recent years, and to feed themselves.
“It’s been such a labor of love and COVID kind of knocked the wind out of me, as well,” Byron said.
“Now I’ve scratched that itch and I don’t have any romantic ideals left about the countryside and renovating an old house in the country — I’m a lot more pragmatic about it,” Byron said. “It’s great, it’s incredible, but I don’t think I’d do it again.”
Byron said building a new, but traditional Japanese home is “a way to preserve that heritage, but put it in a format that’s more applicable to modern living, and smaller families.”
“There’s plenty of instances where the house is in such disrepair or the owners for one reason or another don’t want to sell or rent the property,” he said. “So what they do is they hire a demolition crew, they come in with an excavator, and they just smash the thing and cart it away and burn it or it ends up in a landfill.”
Byron would take the old timber and other home materials and use them to build tiny houses or furniture.
“It’s an idea still, but I think it has legs and so I’m trying to put it in the form of a proposal and talking with other parties that might be interested, so we can see if this is something that we can pursue in the future,” he said.