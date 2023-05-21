The Project’s Hamish Macdonald marries his old friend Jacob Fitzroy

<!–

Hamish Macdonald is a married man.

The project’s host married longtime partner Jacob Fitzroy this weekend, his co-stars announced on the show’s Sunday edition.

The grooms looked absolutely in love as they held hands and hugged at the outdoor venue.

Hamish, 42, opted for a traditional kilt to walk down the aisle, along with a white shirt and navy jacket.

He had black socks pulled up to his knees, as well as leather dress shoes, and also adorned his ensemble with a checkered scarf.

Jacob, Senior Analyst at Deloitte Australia, kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a white bow tie and flowers on his lapels.

The grooms looked madly in love and seemed to be having an absolute ball surrounded by family and friends.

Jacob first appeared on Hamish’s Instagram account in April 2019, but it is believed that the couple had been a couple for a while before going public.

Hamish has said he was overwhelmed by the positive response he received after publicly coming out as gay in 2018.

The couple first fueled rumors that they were engaged or secretly married in late 2021.

The Sydney-based TV presenter was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger on Sunday’s episode of the Channel 10 programme.

Hamish has been extremely private with his personal life after he retired from social media in mid-2020.

The former Q&A presenter confirmed his romance with Jacob when they proudly held hands at the GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in Melbourne in 2019.

Hamish was previously moved to tears when he described his special relationship with Jacob.

“He’s my best friend and I feel extremely lucky that we can share our lives together,” he said on The Project.

“He’s… I got a little emotional. He really is the best person I know. He makes life quite fun. I didn’t know such happiness was possible.’

Shortly after being pictured holding hands on the red carpet, the journalist shared a kiss with his friend in the venue in a photo booth.

After the event, he posted a professional red carpet photo of the couple alongside a love heart emoji and the hashtag #GQball on Instagram.

Hamish’s followers left supportive comments below the photo, including one person who wrote, “You go boys. So happy for you.’

“This is it,” another added, while a third fan wrote, “YES YES YES finally! (I am so happy for you’.

Hamish went on to say that the deluge of support he received online afterwards was “so touching.”