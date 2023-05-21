Sun. May 21st, 2023

    News

    Granger, Brisbane: Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops in domestic violence incident

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Granger, Brisbane: Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops in domestic violence incident

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Man with knife is shot dead by police in domestic violence incident: ‘My son is dead because of you’

    Man, 29, allegedly brandished and shot dead by police
    Police responded to a domestic violence incident

    By Freddy Pawle for Daily Mail Australia

    published: 05:22 EDT, May 21, 2023 | Updated: 05:41 EDT, May 21, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A man has been shot dead by police after reports of domestic violence in northern Brisbane.

    Police responded to a call at around 2.15pm that a man, 29, had stabbed another man believed to be his father, at a house on Days Road in Granger.

    Upon arrival, police found several family members at the scene and a man with knife wounds to his left hand.

    Shortly afterwards, a man, who police believe is responsible for the stabbing, lunged at officers with a knife and was shot three times by an officer.

    Immediately afterwards, CPR was started, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

    The father is currently in hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    9News footage of the crime scene shows a woman outside the home yelling to emergency services “you shot my son” and “my son is dead because of you.”

    “That’s just a horrific incident,” Detective Andrew Massingham told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

    “(It is unfortunate) that our officers are faced with a situation where they felt it appropriate to use a level of force that would result in GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) or death.

    “That’s not a decision anyone can make lightly.”

    Det Supt Massingham said no tasers were deployed during the incident.

    He also revealed that there were children at the scene at the time of the incident and that the officers’ first requirement was to “help them and take them to a safe place.”

    Police responded to a call around 2:15pm that a man, 29, had stabbed another man believed to be his father, at a house on Days Road in Granger (scene pictured)

    According to police, several family members were in the home at the time of the incident

    Queensland Police and Ambulance Service had been at the address the day before regarding the deceased’s mental health issues.

    “This is indeed a tragedy,” said Det Supt Massingham.

    The six officers on the scene will be questioned according to ethical standards and crime scene officers will monitor the circumstances of the incident.

    Bodycam footage of the incident is also being viewed.

    Investigations are underway.

    Granger, Brisbane: Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops in domestic violence incident

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Colombia Volcano Survivor Remains Doubtful of Another Disaster Despite Tremors

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Am I selfish for banning my bridesmaid’s autistic son from my wedding?

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Why are you suddenly being asked to tip more? It could be because workers are getting more expensive.

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Colombia Volcano Survivor Remains Doubtful of Another Disaster Despite Tremors

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Am I selfish for banning my bridesmaid’s autistic son from my wedding?

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Why are you suddenly being asked to tip more? It could be because workers are getting more expensive.

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Meet a teacher with $44,000 in student debt who is worried she’ll be thrown back into repayment in a few months without the public service relief she was promised

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy