Granger, Brisbane: Knife-wielding man shot dead by cops in domestic violence incident

Man, 29, allegedly brandished and shot dead by police

Police responded to a domestic violence incident

A man has been shot dead by police after reports of domestic violence in northern Brisbane.

Police responded to a call at around 2.15pm that a man, 29, had stabbed another man believed to be his father, at a house on Days Road in Granger.

Upon arrival, police found several family members at the scene and a man with knife wounds to his left hand.

Shortly afterwards, a man, who police believe is responsible for the stabbing, lunged at officers with a knife and was shot three times by an officer.

Immediately afterwards, CPR was started, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The father is currently in hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

9News footage of the crime scene shows a woman outside the home yelling to emergency services “you shot my son” and “my son is dead because of you.”

“That’s just a horrific incident,” Detective Andrew Massingham told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

“(It is unfortunate) that our officers are faced with a situation where they felt it appropriate to use a level of force that would result in GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) or death.

“That’s not a decision anyone can make lightly.”

Det Supt Massingham said no tasers were deployed during the incident.

He also revealed that there were children at the scene at the time of the incident and that the officers’ first requirement was to “help them and take them to a safe place.”

According to police, several family members were in the home at the time of the incident

Queensland Police and Ambulance Service had been at the address the day before regarding the deceased’s mental health issues.

“This is indeed a tragedy,” said Det Supt Massingham.

The six officers on the scene will be questioned according to ethical standards and crime scene officers will monitor the circumstances of the incident.

Bodycam footage of the incident is also being viewed.

Investigations are underway.