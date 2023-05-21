Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bayram receives in Cairo Arab Labor Organization’s support for digital transformation courses in Lebanon

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Labor,nbsp;Mustafa Bayram, and his accompanying delegation met with the Director General of the Arab Labor Organization, Ali Fayez Al-Mutairi, and his advisors, where they discussed the Arab labor conditions, noting that this year will be marked by the participation of the Syrian Minister of Labor in the framework of Arab reunification.

    Bayram presented an integrated study on high-level accelerated vocational training courses specialized in artificial intelligence and digital transformation for Lebanese youth specialists to be implemented in Lebanon, where Al-Mutairi expressed readiness to sponsor these courses by personally visitingnbsp;Lebanon.

    It is to note that Bayram will be delivering Lebanon#39;s speech at the opening of the Arab Labor Conference in its 49th session.

    By

