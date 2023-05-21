Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Australian Ambassador, UN Coordinator visit Chouf Association for Development in Iqlim Al-Kharroub Archbishops Ammar and Haddad in Marj – Barga in Iqlim Al-Kharroub

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, accompanied by the United Nations Coordinator for Women#39;s Affairs in Lebanon, Gielannbsp;Elmessiri, visited Sunday the Chouf Association for Development in the town of Barja – Ain Al-Assad in Iqlim Al-Kharoub, where they were received by the President of the Association, Daad Nassif Al-Kazi.
    Kazi gave a briefing on the establishment of the association, and its activities in the service of citizens, in light of the difficult economic and social conditions.

    Ambassador Barnes and Mrs. Elmessirinbsp;toured the departments of the association, the Archbishop Maroun Al-Ammar Center for Primary Health Care, and the Archbishop Elie Al-Haddad Center for Psycho-Kinematic Treatments, where they learned about their work, the difficulties they face, and the needs of the two centers.

    Barnes and Elmessiri expressed their admiration for the valuable efforts made by the workers in the association and the two centers in serving the people, and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the association by providing the necessary support to advance its efforts in promoting work and health.

    In turn, Kazi thanked the Australian Ambassador and the United Nations Coordinator for Women#39;s Affairs in Lebanon for this valuable visit, stressing quot;the readiness for joint cooperation in everything that serves the people of the region, according to the rules of transparent professional work.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden: ‘Silly balloon’ responsible for deflating China relationship

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Premier League LIVE: West Ham vs Leeds and Brighton vs Southampton – scores & updates

    May 21, 2023
    News

    A Gen Zer who was laid off explains how she’s happier and more creative after working corporate jobs that ‘sucked the soul’ out of her

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden: ‘Silly balloon’ responsible for deflating China relationship

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Premier League LIVE: West Ham vs Leeds and Brighton vs Southampton – scores & updates

    May 21, 2023
    News

    A Gen Zer who was laid off explains how she’s happier and more creative after working corporate jobs that ‘sucked the soul’ out of her

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Central banks will keep buying gold as dollar sanctions shift long-term strategies on currency reserves

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy