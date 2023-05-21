Karami from Arslan’s Residence: For benefiting from Arab rapprochement to rebuild institutions

NNA – Head of the quot;Dignity Movementquot;, MP Faisal Karami, began Sunday a tour in the South by visiting this morning Lebanese Democratic Party Head, Talal Arslan, at his residence in Choueifat, where they discussed political, regional and daily-life developments in Lebanon and abroad.nbsp;

After the meeting, Karami said: quot;It is natural, in any visit I make to this region, that I start by visiting the residence of the Arslan family, this house brimming with pride, dignity, steadfastness and sacrifices, steeped in the roots of history, the founder of independence…what unites us are principles, loyalty and most importantly the building of Lebanon that we know him…quot;

He added: quot;There was a convergence of viewpoints to face the next stage in wake of the symbolism of rapprochement, openness and Arab stability, and how Lebanon can benefit from this historic opportunity, first by electing a president for the republic, and second by forming an effective, honest and clean government that can rebuild institutions for the sake of Lebanon, a country of balanced development, freedoms and democracy.rdquo;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.