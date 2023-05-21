Biden: Zelensky gave assurance that F-16 fighters will not attack Russian territory

NNA – US President Joe Biden said today that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Washington a quot;categorical assurancequot; that the F-16s will not attack Russian territory, after agreeing to supply these fighters to Kiev, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

quot;I have unequivocal assurance from Zelensky that they will not use the fighters to target Russian territory, but they will use them to target Russian forces inside Ukraine and the region,quot; Biden told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

nbsp;

============