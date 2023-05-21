Sun. May 21st, 2023

    King Charles Reportedly Strikes Deal With Queen’s Dresser to Keep Quiet

    King Charles ‘strikes deal’ with Angela Kelly

    What price keeping quiet? How about a nice house of your choice? The Mail on Sunday reports that Queen Elizabeth’s former dresser Angela Kelly has been presented with a new grace-and-favor home in the north of England—after she was forced out of her Windsor digs—on agreement that she won’t reveal any more royal secrets. The Mail says a senior Palace aide acting for King Charles presented Kelly with a new non-disclosure agreement to sign as part of the deal.

