Instagram plans to take on Twitter with new text-based app that could launch as soon as June

Instagram could move to patch Twitter with plans to introduce a rival texting app.

The platform, owned by Meta, is reportedly testing its new model with celebrities and influencers, according to insiders.

The small group of trusted celebrities have had access to the app for months, South China Morning Post reports.

Users will be able to connect the new app to their Instagram, it is reported, although they will remain separate apps.

It could debut as soon as June, according to marketing speaker Lia Haberman, who shared a screenshot of an early description of the app.

Social media speaker Lia Haberman said the new app is “a lot like Twitter”

Ms. Haberman suggests the new app could potentially be used side-by-side with Mastodon.

“Historically, we know that Meta likes to sample and recreate functionality from other third-party apps and tools based on what they anticipate will be popular with their users,” she said.

Ms Haberman pointed to Twitter owner Elon Musk’s suggestion that his platform could become an “everything app”, with a myriad of additional features on top of news messages.

She added, “Based on Meta’s track record of borrowing from other platforms, it’s much more likely that they’ll get there first by consolidating all of these experiences that they’re building.”

In March, Platformer first reported that Meta was considering building a text-based app.

Separately, Twitter on Thursday accused Microsoft of breaking the social network’s rules for developers accessing platform data, according to a copy of a letter seen by AFP.

Microsoft stopped accessing Twitter data in April, choosing not to pay a fee. Musk asked developers to pay for APIs (application programming interfaces) that interact with the platform, according to the letter.

Meta’s plans for a new text-based Twitter app are undergoing sweeping changes with owner Elon Musk (Pictured: Twitter headquarters in San Francisco)

Instagram headquarters building in Silicon Valley.

Twitter asked Microsoft to identify all Twitter content under its control over the past two years; how it is stored and what has been done with it, according to the letter sent to Nadella.

Microsoft confirmed that it received a letter from a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about its past use of the free Twitter API.

“We will review these questions and respond appropriately,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with the company.”

Twitter said in the letter that it is investigating whether Microsoft has exceeded “reasonable request volume” in what may constitute “misuse.”

Twitter wants the information by June 7, the letter says.

The request comes as Elon Musk seeks to generate revenue by charging developers for access to the Twitter platform which was free before the billionaire took power.

Musk is also set to counter Microsoft and Google with his recently created artificial intelligence company X.AI based in the US state of Nevada, according to trade documents.

Last month, Musk launched a Tweet accusing Microsoft of illegally using Twitter data to train artificial intelligence, writing “trial time.”

Big tech companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft have spent years working on AI systems — formerly known as machine learning or big data — to help with translations, search, and targeted advertising.

Microsoft is investing billions of dollars in ChatGPT creator OpenAI and has put its technology to work for its internet search service Bing.

Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, firing most of his staff, re-admitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.