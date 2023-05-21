Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sultan of Oman arrives in Cairo on an official two-day visit

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq arrived today, Sunday, in Cairo, on an official visit that will last for two days, during which he will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

    The Omani ambassador to Egypt, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Rahbi, affirmed that quot;the official visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to Egypt and his meeting with President Al-Sisi opens a new chapter and represents a start to continue and develop cooperation relations for mutual benefits.quot;

