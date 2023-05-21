Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Russia declares control of Bakhmut and Ukraine confirms continuation of battles

    NNA – Russia announced that it had fully taken control of the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, while Kiev confirmed that the fighting was continuing, although it acknowledged that the situation was quot;critical,quot; according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense said, quot;Following the offensive actions of the Wagner units, with the support of the Southern Unit#39;s artillery and air force, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk was completed, using the Soviet name of Bakhmut.quot;

    A few hours earlier, Wagner#39;s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had declared control of Bakhmut.

